Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Decreases By 15.7%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 356,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlands Technology Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STG stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

