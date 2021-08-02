Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Drops By 21.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE EMF traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $17.96. 64,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,160. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 179.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

