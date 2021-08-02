Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Drops By 27.0%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $291.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.69.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Westaim had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 219.20%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

