Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Rises By 29.1%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,417.0 days.

UCBJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $105.39 on Monday. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.