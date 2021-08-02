Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Increases By 23.3%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01. Ventas has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

