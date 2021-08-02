Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expands By 30.8%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.65. 519,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.