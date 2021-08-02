Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,467 shares of company stock worth $19,519,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $5.90 on Monday, hitting $531.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,945. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.