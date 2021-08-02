Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,352. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

