Signature Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.2% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 156.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $198.79. 35,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,352. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

