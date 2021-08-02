Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

SBGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

