Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.