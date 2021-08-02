Skrumble Network Price Reaches $0.0019 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 6% against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $244,058.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

