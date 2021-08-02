Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKY opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

