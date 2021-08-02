SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,044,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of SGH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 8,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,930. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

