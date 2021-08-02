Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,537.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00011186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and approximately $36,537.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00817118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091854 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

