Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $217.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,051 shares of company stock worth $5,659,326. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.