SnowGem (XSG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004767 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

