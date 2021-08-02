Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,641. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.