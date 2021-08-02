Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GASNY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

