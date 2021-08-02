Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €30.80 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.98 ($29.38).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

EPA GLE opened at €24.73 ($29.09) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.31.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.