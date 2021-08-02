Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. On average, analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $228.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

