SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 1,480,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.0 days.
Shares of SLGGF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. SolGold has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.56.
SolGold Company Profile
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.