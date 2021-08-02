SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 1,480,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.0 days.

Shares of SLGGF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. SolGold has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

