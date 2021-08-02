Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

