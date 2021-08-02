Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3,160.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $55.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

