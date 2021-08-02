Soverain (SOVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,590.07

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Soverain has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033360 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00239521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033486 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Soverain

SOVE uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

