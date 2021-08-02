SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.65 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $177,473.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.30 or 0.99959318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00849757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

