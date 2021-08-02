SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $349.48 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $260.18 and a twelve month high of $351.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

