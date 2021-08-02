SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,509,000.

PSK stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

