SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

