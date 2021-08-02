SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

