SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Raised by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 6.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $27,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,088,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,165,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 922.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.22. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $136.82.

