Spence Asset Management Acquires 152 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 3.9% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP traded up $53.92 on Monday, hitting $1,553.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,411.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

