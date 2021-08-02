Spence Asset Management Buys 467 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,052.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.33. 174,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,275. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

