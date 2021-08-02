Spence Asset Management Purchases 300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spence Asset Management grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,472 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 6.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $620.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.18. The firm has a market cap of $295.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

