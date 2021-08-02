Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $50.22 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

