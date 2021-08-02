SPX FLOW (FLOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SPX FLOW to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.