Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.52. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

