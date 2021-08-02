Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

