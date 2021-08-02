Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $997,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $36,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,938,000 after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 529.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Shares of HII stock opened at $205.13 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.89. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.