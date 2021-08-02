Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.01 Million in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

