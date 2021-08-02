Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $69.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.