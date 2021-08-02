SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.62). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 169.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

