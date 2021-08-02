SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after buying an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.