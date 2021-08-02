S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.63 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.86.

STBA opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

