Stacks Price Reaches $1.29 (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $57.60 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003267 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,154,301 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

