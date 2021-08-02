State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $217.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $219.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

