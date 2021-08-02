State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.