State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.48 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.