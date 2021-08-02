State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $380.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $383.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.80.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

