State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $368.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

